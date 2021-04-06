Tony Buzbee to hold press conference on 22 lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson

HOUSTON – Tony Buzbee is holding a press conference Tuesday to discuss the nearly two dozen lawsuits that have been filed by women accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of assault and harassment.

The press conference is expected to take place at noon at the Chase Tower in downtown Houston and comes after another woman filed a lawsuit Monday against Watson, bringing the total number of people suing the football star to 22.

In the lawsuit, a licensed esthetician who “owns her own company offering skincare and other therapy sessions” in Houston claims Watson “assaulted and harassed (her) by touching her with his (private area) and exposing himself to her.”

RELATED: Timeline of Deshaun Watson lawsuits

Ad

The latest suit accuses Watson of reaching out to the woman via Instagram on Nov. 9, 2020, and expressing interest in getting a massage. According to the lawsuit, the woman made it clear she was not a licensed massage therapist but an esthetician, however, Watson insisted on receiving a massage from her. She agreed because she saw it as an advantage for her growing business, according to the lawsuit.

So far, only one of Watson’s accusers has gone to the police.

Rusty Hardin, Watson’s attorney, said he will make Watson available to police investigators to discuss the allegation if the police tell Hardin who the accuser is.

KPRC 2 Legal Analyst Brian Wice said one of the most important decisions a lawyer can make is deciding whether to have a client talk to investigators.

KPRC 2 News will live stream the press conference. Check back for updates.

More coverage