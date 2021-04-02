Houston police says complaint concerning Deshaun Watson has been filed

HOUSTON – A police complaint has been filed Thursday against Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson, the Houston Police Department announced.

A total of 21 lawsuits have been filed so far against Watson.

As part of the statement posted on social media, Houston police said, “Houston Police Department is now conduction an investigation and will not comment further during the investigative process.”

The complaint comes one day after Rusty Hardin and Tony Buzbee went toe-to-toe in statements about the case.

On March 20, Buzbee, who represents the women suing Watson, announced affidavits and other evidence would be handed over to HPD for investigation.

Buzbee released the following statement on Friday:

Now that HPD has confirmed such via Twitter, I will also confirm that a complaint was filed with HPD this morning regarding Deshaun Watson. I was not personally involved in the process, as I previously indicated I would not be. I can confirm, from the reports that I’ve received, that HPD personnel was extremely professional, thorough, and compassionate.

I will also confirm that other criminal complaints will follow, as previously indicated, in Houston and in other jurisdictions, and with other agencies.

I will let the authorities do their jobs, and will continue to do mine, on behalf of these courageous women.

I would remind everyone following this story that what is in play here is more than the future record of a football team or a star quarterback. I would remind the so-called “talking heads” who do nothing but talk for a living that the issues raised here are extremely serious, involving serious misconduct against women. Too many times the so-called “experts” and “pundits” forget that we are not only dealing with the future of a star quarterback, we are dealing with the physical health, mental health, safety, and well-being of courageous people who had the fortitude to step forward, although powerless, against the powerful. It takes great strength to do what these women are doing. I will continue to devote my attention and efforts to them and could give a damn about those detractors whose first reaction is to attack these women, or me.

I can also confirm that we filed case number 22 today; the allegations therein are similar to the others that are now public record.

Hardin, Watson’s attorney, released the following statement regarding the report filed on Friday:

“We welcome this long-overdue development. Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department.”