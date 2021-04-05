Police: Man steals Nassau Bay fire chief’s SUV, leads officers on chase after setting building on fire

A man is in custody after police said he damaged a leasing office, set it on fire and stole the fire chief’s SUV before leading them on a chase that ended in southeast Houston.

HOUSTON – A man is in custody after police said he damaged a leasing office, set it on fire and stole a fire chief’s SUV before leading them on a chase that ended in southeast Houston.

The incident began about 10:30 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on East Medical Center Boulevard at Feather Craft Lane, according to police.

Authorities said the man used an ax to damage the apartment complex’s leasing office and then set it on fire. Crews from both the Webster Fire Department and Nassau Bay Fire and Rescue responded to the fire.

Police said they were attempting to arrest the man when he escaped through an office window. The man ran around the complex, jumped into the Nassau Bay Fire Chief’s SUV and sped off, police said. The man led officers on a chase that ended in the parking lot of a sports bar near Hobby Airport, police said. The man jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot, police said. He was later found in the parking lot of a nearby hotel, police said.

Ad

Investigators said they are still trying to determine what may have led up to the incident.