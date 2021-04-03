2 HPD officers facing disciplinary actions following the death of sergeant Harold Preston

HOUSTON – The fallout from Houston Sgt. Harold Preston’s death was handed down earlier this week. Two of the HPD officers who responded to the scene along with Preston are facing disciplinary action.

The Houston Police Officers Union confirming they will represent both officers.

Preston was killed in October 2020 when he along with officers Vanessa Taylor and Courtney Waller were responding to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment complex on Holly Hall.

The police officers union said Taylor met with police chief Art Acevedo and was suspended indefinitely and fired from the department earlier this week.

Sources said the reason for that suspension was because she ran for cover after Preston had been shot. The union said she will fight her suspension.

Sources said Waller also retreated from the scene but only after being shot in the arm. Waller was suspended for 20 days and is still considered injured on duty, according to the union.

The details on why Waller was being suspended were not made available.

KPRC 2 reached out to HPD to ask about the disciplinary actions. The department confirmed the suspensions but said they would comment further at this time.