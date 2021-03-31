Cinco Ranch High School student wins filmmakers contest: Watch Colten Boyles’ full short film ‘Decaf’

Cinco Ranch High School is celebrating one of its senior students after he won a gold medal in the UIL state filmmakers contest.

According to a press release from Katy ISD, Colten Boyles’ standout short film titled “Decaf” held the line against hundreds of the best student films from across Texas, withstanding multiple rounds of the competition as it captured the attention of judges for both its creativity and technical production and post-production editing.

“For a student to produce a film of this caliber demands a steady commitment, a professional level of creativity, and a willingness to work collaboratively with others for a final product,” said Mike Marrie, Cinco Ranch video production and animation instructor. “The most attractive feature of Colten’s film is that it keeps the audience engaged and intrigued by providing what all superior films do: building appealing characters and telling a great story.”

Ad

According to the release, the film depicts “a self-proclaimed detective get(ting) his only joy in life, a cup of Joe, stolen from him. He sets out on a hunt for the one responsible to then exact revenge.”

Watch the full film below.