5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, March 30

Here are things to know for Tuesday, March 30:

1. Biden, CDC director warn of virus rebound if nation lets up

President Joe Biden and a top health official warned Monday that too many Americans are declaring virus victory too quickly, appealing for mask requirements and other restrictions to be maintained or restored to stave off a “fourth surge” of COVID-19. The head of the CDC said she had a feeling of “impending doom” if people keep easing off.

The double dose of warnings came even as Biden laid out hopeful new steps to expand coronavirus vaccinations, with all adults to become eligible over the next 5 weeks. Biden announced plans to expand the number of retail pharmacies that are administering vaccines, and investments to help Americans get to vaccination sites. But the optimism was tempered by stark warnings about the potential for another wave of cases.

“This is deadly serious,” Biden said, urging governors to reinstate mask mandates and other restrictions that some states have been easing.

2. Mayor Sylvester Turner announces challenge to help Houston-area college students get vaccinated

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and local officials held a news conference at the University of Houston Monday to announce a competition between Houston-area universities to see which school can register the most students and alumni to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Monday is the first day all adults in Texas are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. The initiative will be known as the Take Your Best Shot college challenge.

Turner said the Take Your Best Shot challenge is a friendly competition to get as many students vaccinated as possible to stop the spread of the coronavirus. He said as those people wait to get the vaccine, to please get tested in the meantime.

3. Texas trooper who was shot multiple times no longer showing signs of ‘viable brain activity,’ DPS says

A Texas state trooper who was shot during a traffic stop last week is not expected to survive, officials said Monday.

Trooper Chad Walker is being temporarily kept on life support to be an organ donor, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. He no longer shows signs of “viable brain activity,” the agency said on Twitter.

Walker was shot Friday evening while stopping to help a driver in an apparently disabled vehicle west of Mexia, a city about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southeast of Dallas, according to the statement from DPS regional director Todd Snyder.

4. Parents demand answers after 5-year-old boy leaves Clear Creek ISD school and walks home alone

Two Clear Creek ISD parents are now looking for accountability after their 5-year-old son managed to break away from class and walked all the way home during school hours on Friday.

The boy, Xander Gonzales, was caught on the parents’ RING video wandering in front of the home. His parents, Anthony and Barbee Gonzales, said they were shocked, but ultimately relieved that their son was unharmed and home safe.

Friday around 10:30 am, the parents said their child was outside for a class activity. After the activity, parents said they were told the children were rewarded with a few minutes of playtime. After a completed roll call outside with all students accounted for, the students headed inside. The parents said they were told that’s when Xander ran away.

5. Houston tops Oregon State, reaches 1st Final Four since ’84

Houston overcame a blown 17-point lead to hold off Oregon State 67-61 on Monday night in the NCAA Tournament, reaching the Final Four for the first time in 37 years.

Quentin Grimes hit a 3-pointer with 3:21 left to break a 55-all tie. The second-seeded Cougars (28-3) spent the first half building a big lead behind a dominant defense, but they spent the second half hanging on as the 12th-seeded Beavers tried to add one more surprising result to a Midwest Region bracket beset by upsets.

Grimes’ 3 from near the top of the arc finally steadied the Cougars, and Houston knocked down enough free throws down the stretch while holding Oregon State without a basket during a critical 3 1/2 minutes.

That sent the Cougars on to the national semifinals to face the Arkansas-Baylor winner.

