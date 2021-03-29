Deshaun Watson’s attorney responds to lawsuit accusing player of deleting Instagram messages

HOUSTON – The attorney of Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has released a statement in regards to a recent lawsuit accusing the player of deleting Instagram messages and contacting former masseuses in an attempt to settle.

The 19th lawsuit against the quarterback alleges that “Watson is deleting Instagram messages and contacting those who formally provided him massages, in an attempt to settle. Plaintiffs have not brought these cases for money or attention; instead, Plaintiffs seek a change in behavior with regard to Watson and a change of culture in the NFL.”

Read the full lawsuit below:

Rusty Hardin released the statement Monday afternoon, shortly after the lawsuit was filed:

“Like a lot of people, Deshaun regularly deletes past Instagram messages. That said, he has not deleted any messages since March 15th, the day before the first lawsuit was filed. We categorically deny that he has reached out directly to his accusers in an attempt to settle these cases.

“Opposing counsel’s continued statements that these cases aren’t about money do not square with the facts in at least two of these cases. It is incredibly irresponsible to continue to make these types of false allegations in this avalanche of anonymous lawsuits, particularly while we are still trying to find out who the accusers are. We will address these issues, and others raised in these cases, in our formal response to the court in the coming weeks.”