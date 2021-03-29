Nike sues over Lil Nas X ‘Satan Shoes’ with human blood in soles

Nike filed a trademark infringement lawsuit in federal court on Monday against the company that released a controversial customized version of the sportswear giant’s sneakers in collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X, according to NBC News.

The “Old Town Road” artist worked with streetwear company MSCHF to release “Satan Shoes” on Monday. The sneakers are modified Nike Air Max 97s — decorated with a pentagram pendant and a reference to Luke 10:18, a Bible verse about Satan’s fall from heaven.

MSCHF also confirmed to NBC News Sunday that the shoes contained a drop of human blood inside the sole, drawn from members of the MSCHF team.

