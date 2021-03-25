5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, March 25

Here are things to know for Thursday, March 25:

1. Former HPD officer sentenced to 87 months in prison on drug conspiracy charges

A former officer with the Houston Police Department has been ordered to prison after admitting her guilt in a Houston-area cocaine conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced Wednesday.

On Jan. 16, 2020, 41-year-old Julissa Diaz pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine. At that time, she admitted she stopped a vehicle containing cocaine and arrested the occupant to allow others to steal the drugs.

On Wednesday, Julissa was sentenced to 87-months in prison, which will immediately be followed by three years of supervised release.

2. Houston bank clerk accused of stealing nude photos of unknowing customers

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office filed a second felony charge against a now-former Bank of America employee who prosecutors say tricked young women into handing over their phones so he could steal their intimate photos.

A Bank of America spokesperson said the company fired Juan Esteban Ramirez after two customers, both 20-year-old women, filed police reports against him.

The prosecutor on the case told KPRC 2: “It’s highly unlikely that these are the only two victims.”

“What I think is particularly dangerous about Mr. Ramirez’s behavior is that he is creating victims that are unsuspecting,” said Assistant District Attorney Keaton Forcht. “Mr. Ramirez, in this case, is placed in a position of trust as a bank employee, and he’s exploiting that trust.”

3. Suspect in Vanessa Guillen case asks judge to toss out confession

Lawyers for Cecily Aguilar, the woman charged in connection with the disappearance of Vanessa Guillen, moved to suppress evidence that her confession was illegally obtained, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

The defense stated that Aguilar’s statements on June 30, 2020, were made while she was not under arrest and was not Mirandized, according to court documents. They requested a hearing to establish the facts and resolve any disputed facts.

The motion hearing is set for Saturday at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Jeffrey C. Manske of the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas, Waco Division.

4. ‘I felt like we were profiled’: 2 women speak out after being accused in attack at Asian business

Two women charged in connection to an attack of an Asian business owner shared their perspective on the viral incident.

The confrontation was caught on surveillance camera at a Houston-area beauty supply store on March 17. The owner said she was punched in the face by a customer who made racial insults.

“You little Asian girl,” said Sung Jun Lee, the woman’s son. “That’s what she remembered.”

Court records show Daquiesha Williams was charged with misdemeanor assault and Keaundra Young was charged with felony aggravated assault.

“I felt like we were getting profiled because it was a group of black women, young women at that point,” Williams said.

5. Here’s how Texas lawmakers plan to ban hair discrimination through The CROWN Act

A Texas lawmaker is helping to champion a law that would prevent hair discrimination in the workplace and in schools.

Deandre Arnold, a former high school senior from Mont Belvieu, was suspended in 2002 over the length of his dreadlocks.

Deandre made national news with the story going viral. His dreadlocks received love from the likes of Ellen DeGeneres. The high school senior ultimately transferred to another school in order to graduate and keep his long hair.

State Rep. Ron Reynolds from Missouri City said right now, Texas has no law protecting against hair discrimination based on style or texture. There’s no protection in an office setting or in the classroom, but Reynolds said that has to change.

