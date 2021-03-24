Tips on how to get a COVID-19 vaccine

HOUSTON – Here’s what you need to know about how to find a vaccine.

REGISTER WITH COUNTY WAITLISTS

Every county has its own waitlist. You can register on more than one because you don’t have to live there to get a vaccine there.

CITY OF HOUSTON WAITLIST IS CLOSED

When new appointment slots are available, the online registration portal link opens at HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 and registration opens by phone:

People 60 & older (Area Agency on Aging): 832-393-4301.

People with disabilities (Disability Resource Center): 832-393-5500.

Additional assistance (COVID-19 Call Center): 832-393-4220.

Learn about new appointment opportunities through email, text message, voice call, or mobile app push notification by registering for the HoustonRecovers subscription of AlertHouston at AlertHouston.org.

Ad

ASK ABOUT A ‘WASTE’ LIST

There’s a “waste list” at a lot of pharmacies, which is the leftover vaccines pharmacies have when people don’t show up for their appointment.

DSHS SAYS PEOPLE AGES 80 OR OLDER WILL GET PRIORITY WITH OR WITHOUT APPOINTMENT

If you’re concerned about young people cutting the line in front of the elderly – here’s more good news from the state health department.

They say when eligibility opens on Monday, vaccine providers have been directed to accommodate anyone older than 80, whether or not they have an appointment, by immediately moving them to the front of the line.

FACEBOOK

Some Facebook groups are helping notify people when slots are open near them: Vaccinate Houston - COVID-19 Vaccine Updates.

Be warned, these groups will never ask for personal information. You do not need to disclose your birth date, address or any other private information to be helped and you do not need to fill out a survey before registering. If someone is asking you for information, they may be a scammer.

Ad

HOSPITALS ADMINISTERING VACCINES:

MEMORIAL HERMANN

ST. LUKE’S

METHODIST

UTMB

TEXAS CHILDREN’S

MD ANDERSON

PHARMACIES ADMINISTERING VACCINES:

KROGER

RANDALLS

CVS

WALGREENS

WALMART / SAM’S CLUB

HEB

Click here to find links on where to register.