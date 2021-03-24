Man says he received last paycheck in oil-covered pennies dumped on his driveway

FAYETTEVILLE, Georgia – A man is working overtime to cash in his last paycheck from his employer who delivered it in the form of more than 90,000 oil-covered pennies.

According to Fox 10, Andreas Flaten said he faced difficulty getting his final paycheck from A OK Walker Autoworks after leaving in November 2020.

In mid-March, Flaten said he finally received the $915 owed to him; however, it came in the form of oil-covered pennies dumped on his driveway.

An envelope on top of the pile of pennies read “f--- you” and contained his last paystub, Fox 10 reports.

Stuck with about 504 pounds of pennies, according to Flaten’s calculations, he now sits in his garage at night, attempting to clean off the pennies with a solution of dish soap, vinegar and water.

According to Fox 10, it takes Flaten about an hour and a half to clean off several hundred pennies, with tens of thousands still to go.

“I think that’s going to be a lot of work for money I’ve already worked for,” he said. “It’s going to be hours upon hours of just thing to clean this money up so that it’s even able to be spent. It’s definitely not fair at all.”