5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, March 23

Here are things to know for Tuesday, March 23:

1. 2 teens shot while in church parking lot in Pasadena, police say

Pasadena police said they are investigating after a shooting in a church parking lot left a male teen and female teen injured Tuesday.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Scott around 1:35 a.m. when someone in a black four-door Infinity fired at the teens. The female teen was shot in the chest once and the male teen was shot in the abdomen at least twice, police said.

According to investigators, both teens were transported to the hospital, where they underwent surgery. Police said their conditions are currently unknown.

2. Death of Texas Roadhouse CEO bringing attention to another possible complication of COVID-19

One year into the coronavirus pandemic, we continue to learn more about its side effects. The so-called “long haulers” have been known to suffer symptoms that range from relatively minor to downright debilitating.

It was the latter for Kent Taylor, founder and CEO of the Texas Roadhouse chain. He took his own life after battling symptoms related to COVID-19, including severe tinnitus.

Tinnitus is a common condition involving ringing or other noises in one or both ears.

Experts say the coronavirus can possibly trigger or exacerbate the problem.

A statement from Kent Taylor’s family and his company said, “Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was, but the suffering that greatly intensified in recent days became unbearable.”

3. Newly vaccinated seniors leading surge in travel plans, travel agents say

Travel agents are noticing a surge in travel among the Houston-area vaccinated population.

Travel advisor Ray Alton with Almeda Travel in Bellaire said he’s noticed an increase in bookings among spring breakers and the more seasoned travelers.

Travel agents said they’re already booking a large number of cruises for 2022 and 2023.

4. Houston website claims to show local businesses that practice COVID-19 safety protocols, businesses that don’t

A Houston website shares information about local businesses it says practice COVID-19 safety protocols and those that don’t.

The website, Space City Safe, inspired by a Houston blogger, is designed to show businesses’ capacity, if customers wear masks, if employees wear masks and whether social distancing is being practiced.

Space City Safe was created after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order to lift the statewide mask mandate and to reopen Texas businesses and facilities at 100%, which went into effect on March 10. However, some businesses are still following the CDC recommendations to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, despite the governor’s order.

5. 6 more women file assault lawsuits against Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson

Six more women have filed lawsuits Monday against Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson, accusing him of assault and inflicting emotional distress.

All of the cases list “Jane Doe” as the plaintiff. According to court documents, Watson booked an appointment with one of the women through her manager. He used Instagram to book the other appointments, according to court documents.

This brings the total number of similar lawsuits filed against Watson to 13.

