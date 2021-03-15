5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, March 15

Here are things to know for Monday, March 15:

1. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo leaving post for new job

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo is leaving the department for a new job, according to the local police union.

Houston Police Office Union President Doug Griffith confirmed Acevedo has accepted the position to become the next police chief in Miami.

“We appreciate his service to Houston, and wish him the best in Miami,” Griffith said in a statement.

Acevedo served more than four years as HPD chief, leading more than 5,200 police officers and 1,000 support staff.

2. Tomball City Manager dies in single-vehicle crash in Waller County

Tomball City Manager Rob Hauck died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Waller County, according to a release from the Tomball Police Department.

The crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of FM 1774 and Riley Road.

Hauck had been selected as Tomball’s City Manager in 2018. Prior to that, he served as the Chief of Police for Tomball Police Department from 2008 to 2014 and as Tomball’s Assistant City Manager from 2014 to 2018.

3. One year ago, the first Texan was killed by COVID-19. 45,000 deaths followed — and it’s not over.

This timeline tracks COVID-19′s rampage through Texas over the last year: the growing death toll, the policy decisions made in response to the pandemic that often influenced its course, and the stories of some of the Texans claimed by the virus.

4. Houston Texans make 2 trades Sunday

New Texans General Manager Nick Caserio had a busy Sunday, completing two trades.

According to multiple reports, the Houston Texans traded linebacker Benardrick McKinney to the Miami Dolphins for pass-rusher Shaq Lawson and a swap of late-round picks.

The Texans also picked up offensive tackle Marcus Cannon from the New England Patriots by swapping their 4th, 5th and 6th round picks with New England. Cannon sat out the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

5. Beyoncé, Megan thee Stallion show out for Houston at the Grammys

Beyoncé and Megan thee Stallion came to the Grammys to collect.

Megan thee Stallion, a 26-year-old Houston rapper, received the first televised Grammy Sunday night for best new artist, the first female rapper to win the honor since Lauryn Hill in 1999. She was introduced by fellow Houstonian Lizzo.

Megan thee Stallion and Beyoncé also snatched two Grammys, best rap song and best rap performance, for the smash hit “Savage.”

“I am so proud of you,” Beyoncé said to Megan thee Stallion during the acceptance speech. “I just want to quickly give my love to Megan. I have so much respect for you. I am honored that you asked me to be apart of this song.”

Beyoncé concluded: “Houston, we love you.”

