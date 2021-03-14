Looking for a summer job? Mayor Turner kicks off 2021 Hire Houston Youth Program

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner, along with local business and community leaders, announced the application process is opening for the Hire Houston Youth program.

The initiative helps provide summer jobs for young people ages 16 to 24.

The job board opens Monday. Positions will be available in government, the private sector and nonprofit agencies for year-round and summer opportunities.

“I want everyone to remember that Hire Houston Youth is Houston’s promise to the educational and employment empowerment of our youth. We are building stronger bridges to assist in the transition from school to work,” said Turner. “I am calling on all employers, small and large, those from the public and private sector, our service providers, our financial institutions, philanthropic partners, and educators to partner with us to expose, prepare, and provide meaningful work experiences for our youth.”

The program has grown from 450 positions in 2015 to over 10,000 job opportunities in 2019.

Due to the pandemic, HHY transitioned to a virtual “earn and learn” program in 2020, which allowed participants to train and work in a remote setting.

The city of Houston will be hiring up to 500 young residents during the summer, offering $10 an hour, 32-hours a week, for up to 8 weeks.

Employers can sign up and youth can apply for jobs by visiting here.