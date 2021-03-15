Comicpalooza is back in Houston this summer

HOUSTON – Comicpalooza is returning to Houston this summer.

The pop-cultural festival features celebrity sightings, shopping and activities that embrace geekdom and celebrates creativity. The comic extravaganza cultivates pop-culture curiosity with multi-genre programming, including comic book, science fiction, anime and gaming.

Past stars at Comicpalooza include Emilia Clarke of “Game of Thrones,” Tom Holland of “Spider-Man,” Anthony Mackie of “Avengers: Endgame,” and Chuck Norris of “Texas Rangers.”

Guests can dress in a cosplay costume but must wear face masks. There will also be a trilling cosplay competition.

Comicpalooza will be held at the George R. Brown Convention Center on July 17–18, 2021.

The comic extravaganza began in 2008 but was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers said they will follow COVID-19 precautions.

Comicpalooza is the largest annual multi-genre pop-culture convention in the southern United States, according to the company’s website.