100-member team to spend 3 days searching for student missing for months

New details released in the disappearance of Jason Landry

A 100-member team will resume search efforts Friday for a Texas State University student who has been missing since December 13.

Jason Landry was on his way home to Missouri City for Christmas break when his car crashed in Caldwell County, not far from the Texas State campus, police said.

Authorities said his car was found along with his phone and wallet. Landry’s backpack and clothes were found farther from the scene.

Texas EqquSearch was involved in the search efforts in December but later pulled out.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office requested crews, including rescue K-9 units trained in detecting human remains, search for Landry for the next three days.