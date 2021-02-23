Ask 2: Can landlords blame renters for pipe bursts and damages caused by the winter storm, ask them to move out?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Can landlords blame renters for pipe bursts and damages caused by the winter storm and ask them to move out?

Answer: No, tenants who rent a home or apartment are not responsible for property damages caused by a natural disaster such as the recent winter storm.

Landlords are legally responsible to fix property damages caused by a natural disaster.

“Texas law requires the landlord to fix issues that result as a consequence of a natural disaster, especially those that threaten the health and well being of the tenants living in that home,” David Sadegh with Lone Star Legal Aid said.

According to the Texas Apartment Association, if the damage is substantial or repairs pose a danger to residents, then a landlord is allowed to terminate the lease by providing tenants at least five days’ written notice

