Mayor Turner, city officials to provide update on city’s water system

Mayor Turner will provide an update on the city’s water system and an announcement on bottled water distribution at an 11 a.m. news briefing.

Houston residents Wednesday were warned to boil their water -- if they had the power to do so-- after water pressure plummeted throughout the Houston-area.

A combination of bursting pipes and equipment failures at water distribution facilities during the freezing weather caused the water pressure to fall, said Carol Haddock, director of public works.

In a news briefing Wednesday, city officials said water pressure would improve throughout the day and expected pressure levels to stabilize and return to an operational range before the end of the day on Thursday.

After water pressure returns to normal levels, a 24-hour observation period on water samples must occur before the boil water notice can be lifted.