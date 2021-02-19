LIST: Water distribution sites in the Houston area for Friday

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Donated water is unloaded at a distribution site, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Houston. Houston and several surrounding cities are under a boil water notice as many residents are still without running water in their homes. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – The city of Houston issued a boil water notice Wednesday, while some homes are still without power.

Water pressure also improved across the area, though the boil water advisory is expected to stay in effect until Monday.

Dozens of nearby municipalities, including the Pearland, Katy and Sugarland areas have also issued boil water notices.

Residents are advised to use bottled or boiled water for drinking, cooking and hygiene purposes like brushing your teeth or washing your face until the notice is lifted.

Amid the boil water advisory, several water distribution sites are opening in the Houston area.

Ad

Please note this list will be updated as new sites are announced and closed.

Here are the distribution sites announced for Friday:

Houston

Leaders will be distributing bottled water to people who are not able to boil water Friday, Feb. 19 at 11:30 a.m. at Delmar Stadium at 2020 Mangum Road.