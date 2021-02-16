Frozen pipes causing low water pressure for many

If you are experiencing low water pressure or no water at all, you are not alone.

The City of Bellaire says the low temperature is causing multiple frozen waterlines. Most of the freezing has occurred within the smaller pipes from the street to your home.

The City of Bellaire released a statement saying, “Water pressure with the City of Bellaire main water system is within normal levels. All fire hydrants tested so far have water available and are working as they should.”

You may experience low water pressure in your home today and into the evening. The City of Bellaire is asking people to do their best to conserve water and that the water is safe to drink right now.

The City of Houston is advising people NOT try to drip the water to keep it from freezing. They advise people to turn the water off on the house side and drain those pipes to avoid bursting pipes.

Ad

The City of Tomball issued a boil water notice due to reduced distribution system pressure early Tuesday morning, according to Tomball Police Department.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is requiring residents to boil their water prior to consumption, such as washing hands and face, brushing their teeth, and drinking.