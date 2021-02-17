Turner says maintaining water pressure in Houston ‘becoming increasingly difficult’

HOUSTON – The water system in Houston on Tuesday is operating in emergency mode and officials are urging people to use water sparingly.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a tweet that “it is becoming increasingly difficult” to maintain water pressure.

The City is working very hard to maintain water pressure but it is becoming increasingly difficult. There are 2 requests: please do not run water to prevent pipes from freezing and turn off water if pipes have burst. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) February 17, 2021

He said people should not run their water to prevent frozen pipes and they should turn off their water if the pipes have burst.

The Houston Public Works Department said in a tweet that people should only use water for “health & safety reasons.”

Houston’s water & wastewater systems are operating at emergency pressure levels and experiencing system-wide low water pressure. If you have water, please use it only for health & safety reasons. pic.twitter.com/El0SMQPy1s — Houston Public Works (@HouPublicWorks) February 17, 2021

