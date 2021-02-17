33ºF

Turner says maintaining water pressure in Houston ‘becoming increasingly difficult’

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Tags: Houston, Local, Water, Winter Weather
HOUSTON – The water system in Houston on Tuesday is operating in emergency mode and officials are urging people to use water sparingly.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a tweet that “it is becoming increasingly difficult” to maintain water pressure.

He said people should not run their water to prevent frozen pipes and they should turn off their water if the pipes have burst.

The Houston Public Works Department said in a tweet that people should only use water for “health & safety reasons.”

Click here to get a list of the latest boil water notices.

