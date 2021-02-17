This is when Houston city officials say water pressure will be restored

Contending with frigid winter weather and continuing power outages, Houston residents Wednesday were warned to boil their water -- if they have the power to do so.

City officials urged residents to conserve water while crews work to restore service.

“As your power is restored, and if you left your home and didn’t turn that water off, please get back to your home as quickly as possible,” said Turner during a Wednesday afternoon briefing. “Because if your pipes were frozen and they turn the power on, then your pipes will burst. And that’s one of the reasons why our pressure is low, because all across our regions, people are returning to their homes and their pipes have burst.”

Residents unable to turn off their water connection are urged to call 311 or (713) 837-0311 for guidance.

“Use water for critical uses only,” said Carol Haddock, director of public works. “Do not run dishwashers or washing machines or use water outside your home.”

The city’s public works department said the city’s water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s required minimum of 20 PSI on Tuesday afternoon.

A combination of bursting pipes and equipment failures at water distribution facilities during the freezing weather caused the plummeting water pressure, said Haddock.

The city expects water pressures to improve throughout the day Wednesday. The system should have stabilized pressures back in the operational range before the end of the day on Thursday.

“The best news is we believe we are on a path right now to have pressures restored system-wide enough today that people will be able to use toilets and have normal operations around their house and by the end of the day tomorrow we should by system-wide full operations pressures that we normally see, a little bit lower, but what we normally see,” said Haddock.

Crews working to restore service are prioritizing water pressures in the Texas Medical Center and other area medical complexes.

“It is imperative that they have the ability to keep basic sanitation needs in these areas for people they’re currently serving,” said Haddock.

After water pressure returns to normal levels, a 24-hour observation period on water samples must occur before the boil water notice can be lifted.

Dozens of nearby municipalities, including the Pearland, Katy and Sugarland areas have also issued boil water notices.

