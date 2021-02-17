Galveston now under Stage 5 water restrictions after major water line breaks in homes, businesses across island

GALVESTON, Texas – The city of Galveston is now under Stage 5 water restrictions after major water line breaks in homes and businesses due to loss of power for heating and system failures.

The loss of power was caused by prolonged freezing temperatures, officials said. Most residents are experiencing low to no water pressure as a result of these breaks and failures, according to a release.

Due to the freezing temperatures over the last two days, water line breaks in homes and businesses have occurred throughout the city, which has put an increased demand on the infrastructure and water supply system, according to a release.

The Gulf Coast Water Authority, the city’s water supplier, is experiencing a water supply issue, which greatly reduced the flow of water to the island. GCWA and other communities supplied by the company are also experiencing significant system wide leaks, according to the release. Because of these events, GCWA officials said they are scaling down its available water supplies.

Ad

The Thomas Mackey Water Plant stated that it is working at full capacity but that demand is exceeding available supply. The GCWA said that it will continue to supply water as long as it can. Galveston’s water supply is also critically low but will continue to fill tanks while GCWA is still delivering water, according to a release.

Officials said once water is restored, the city will issue a boil water notice for residents to destroy any harmful bacteria.

What is a Stage 5 water restriction?

It means the city may limit water pressure across the island to help stabilize water storage levels.

Officials are asking residents to significantly curtail their water usage with the following recommendations:

- Showers should be limited to five minutes or less.

- Landscape water uses are prohibited.

Officials said the city will also discontinue the flushing of water mains unless there is a threat to public health, safety, or welfare, according to a release.

Ad

Officials said as the system stabilizes, the water pressure will slowly increase.

Related articles:

- Turner says maintaining water pressure in Houston ‘becoming increasingly difficult’

- Several cities issue boil water notices, some stop water service

- Tomball issues boil water notice due to reduced distribution system pressure