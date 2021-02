Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – Six people were feeling dizzy Tuesday morning after being around a generator in southwest Houston, according to Houston Fire Department.

Officials said they responded to a carbon monoxide leak at 12602 Wellington Park. The call was reported after 1 a.m.

HFD said it is unclear if the generator was in the house or not.

Officials said no one was transported to the hospital.