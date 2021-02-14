ERCOT urges Texans to conserve energy as major winter storm rolls through state

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) urged Texans to conserve energy in an effort to keep demand from overwhelming supply Sunday morning as a major winter storm rolled across the state.

The storm is bringing freezing rain and cold temperatures to many parts of Texas over the next several days. The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings, watches or advisories for most Texas counties. The Houston area was forecast to have its coldest temperatures in 30 years.

“We are experiencing record-breaking electric demand due to the extreme cold temperatures that have gripped Texas,” said ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness. “At the same time, we are dealing with higher-than-normal generation outages due to frozen wind turbines and limited natural gas supplies available to generating units. We are asking Texans to take some simple, safe steps to lower their energy use during this time.”

Here’s how Texans can help reduce electricity use, according to ERCOT:

Turn down thermostats to 68-degrees.

Close shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Avoid using large appliances (i.e., ovens, washing machines, etc.).

Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.

Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.

