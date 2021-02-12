Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show to kick off next week with limited in-person attendance

A newborn calf lies in a pen at the University of Vermont dairy farm Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Burlington, Vt. When the coronavirus pandemic forced the University of Vermont to close and send its students home, the school worried about who would take care of the cows, normally tended to by students. In no time, dozens of alumni and students of a particular agriculture program clamored to spend their spring and summer caring for the Holsteins. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

More than 400 students will participate in Katy Independent School District’s FFA Livestock Show, beginning next week.

Despite the postponement of the Katy Rodeo due to COVID-19, the livestock show is still on in order to allow students to showcase their projects and participate in auctions.

“Over 400 Katy ISD FFA students have worked very hard throughout the school year for this moment in which they can showcase their projects and possibly have an opportunity at making auction,” director of Career and Technical Education Sarah Martin said in a news release. “We are so proud of our teachers and students’ resilience. FFA events and activities have continued to provide students with opportunities to grow and develop leadership skills, whether in-person or online”

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the event will operate with safety protocols in place and limited in-person attendance.

All individuals will be required to present a designated ticket to attend the Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show.

Ad

“The Katy ISD Livestock Show will look a bit different this year, however, we guarantee an outstanding event the parents and students will be proud of,” Martin said.

Those unable to attend can support students by watching the shows and participating in the live auction event online via live stream, which will be available the day of the event.

The Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show is scheduled to take place Tuesday, Feb. 16 - 20 at the Gerald D. Young Agricultural Sciences Center.

The show is as follows:

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

*Swine Weigh-in begins at 4 p.m.

*Broiler Show begins at 5 p.m.

*Postponed due to Inclement Weather

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Steer, Goats and Lambs Weigh-in begins at 3 p.m.

Rabbit Show begins at 5 p.m.

Thursday, February 18, 2021

Swine Show begins at 8 a.m.

Steer Show begins at 1 p.m.

Friday, February 19, 2021

Goat Show begins at 8 a.m.

Ad

Lamb Show begins at 10 a.m.

Auction Sale Meeting begins at 1 p.m.

Saturday, February 20, 2021

Barn Sale begins at 7 a.m.

Buyer’s Luncheon (By Invitation Only) begins at 11 a.m.

Auction begins at 1 p.m.