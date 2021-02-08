Owner of dog that mauled young girl in Old Town Spring charged

SPRING, Texas – The woman who owned a dog that mauled a 3-year-old girl in Old Town Spring has been charged, records show.

Jennifer Leane Roman, 46, has been charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence and injury to a child.

The girl, Ronin Waldroup, was left with nearly 20 stitches after she was bitten in the face on Jan. 9 when she and her family walked into a restaurant. The family said the owner of the dog, Roman, did not ask if she could help, did not apologize and did not stick around. The Waldroups said Roman and a man who was with her fled the scene and abandoned the dog.

The dog was later found on Jan. 14 and was taken into custody at the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center. The dog was euthanized after Judge Matt Beasley ruled in favor of the state.

Ad

The dog was put down at the beginning of February, records show.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Roman’s arrest.