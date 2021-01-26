Dog that mauled young girl in Old Town Spring to be euthanized, judge rules

HOUSTON – A dog that mauled a 3-year-old girl in Old Town Spring will be euthanized after Judge Matt Beasley ruled in favor of the state.

The girl, Ronin Waldroup, was left with nearly 20 stitches after she was bitten in the face on Jan. 9 when she and her family walked into a restaurant. The family said the owner of the dog did not ask if they could help, they did not apologize, and they did not stick around. The Waldroups said the owners fled the scene and abandoned the dog.

The dog was found on Jan. 14 and was taken into custody at the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center.

There is no time frame when the dog will be put down, but that date will be decided when Judge Beasley issues the order, which could possibly happen Tuesday or Wednesday.

It is unknown whether charges will be filed against the owner of the dog.