Houston’s ultra-opulent Post Oak Hotel named best hotel in Texas

U.S. News & World Report ranked Houston’s ultra-luxe Post Oak Hotel the best hotel in Texas and the 13th best in the nation.

The $400 million hotel at 1600 W. Loop S.-- a grand, 250-room, 38-story building --is the centerpiece of Tillman Fertitta’s 10-acre mixed-use development in Houston’s Uptown neighborhood. Just six months after its March 2018 opening, the Post Oak earned AAA’s coveted Five-Diamond Award -- joining only two other AAA Five-Diamond properties in Texas and becoming the only hotel in Houston with the distinction. Just a month later, one of the hotel’s dining concepts, the whimsical Bloom & Bee, earned the AAA’s prestigious Four-Diamond Award. Only six other Houston restaurants boast such a high rating and no Houston restaurant has been recognized with AAA’s Five-Diamond ranking.

Among the hotel’s many opulent amenities are a 12,000-square-foot spa, a salon, a boutique, a Rolls-Royce showroom and an on-site Bentley and Bugatti dealership

Trailing behind the Post Oak Hotel is San Antonio’s Hotel Emma, which came in at No.2 in the state and No. 23 nationwide.

Several other Houston hotels received high praise (and high rankings) on U.S. News & World Report’s list of the best hotels in the Lone Star State, including The Lancaster Hotel (No.7), Hotel Zaza Houston Memorial City (No. 8), Four Seasons Hotel Houston (No. 9) and The St. Regis Houston (No. 10).

U.S. News & World Report’s hotel rankings are based on an analysis of industry awards, hotel star ratings and user ratings.

These are the 25 best hotels in Texas in 2021, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The Post Oak Hotel (Houston) Hotel Emma (San Antonio) Rosewood Mansion (Dallas) The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas (Dallas) Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas (Dallas) The Driskill (Austin) Archer Hotel Austin (Austin) The Lancaster Hotel (Houston) Hotel Zaza Houston Memorial City Four Seasons Hotel Houston (Houston) The St. Regis Houston (Houston) Hotel Crescent Court (Dallas) Mokara Hotel & Spa (San Antonio) Four Seasons Hotel Austin (Austin) Hotel Granduca, Houston (Houston) Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa (San Antonio) JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country (San Antonio) JW Marriott Houston Downtown (Houston) The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa (Houston) The Stella Hotel (Bryan) Hotel ZaZa Dallas (Dallas) Hotel ZaZa Houston Museum District (Houston) The Adolphus, Autograph (Dallas) Hotel Valencia Riverwalk (San Antonio) JW Marriott Austin (Austin)

View the full list here.

