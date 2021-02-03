Could your pet be the next Cadbury Easter Bunny?

HOUSTON – If you think your pet is some-bunny special, enter their picture on Cadbury’s website so they can be the next Cadbury Bunny.

Bunny tryouts are going on now through March 1. That’s when Cadbury will let the public vote on the cutest animal.

The winner wins $5,000 and a spot in this year’s Cadbury Easter commercial.

Last year’s winner was Lieutenant Dan, a two-legged treeing walker coonhound from Ohio. The dog is named after the character in “Forrest Gump” who was injured in Vietnam. The Hershey Company says Lieutenant Dan will be a guest judge in this year’s competition.