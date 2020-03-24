Two-legged dog named new Cadbury bunny

HOUSTON – A dog in Ohio is the next Cadbury bunny.

His name is Lieutenant Dan. The two-legged treeing walker coonhound has been walking on his front two legs for most of his life. His rear legs were removed shortly after birth, WLWT reported.

Candy-maker Cadbury issued a casting call for all pets to be part of its clucking Easter commercial.

The dog is named after the character in “Forrest Gump” who was injured in Vietnam.

As the winner of the campaign, the dog will appear in the commercial and his owners will receive a $5,000 prize.