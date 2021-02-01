5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, Feb. 1

Here are things to know for Monday, Feb. 1:

1. 75-year-old man reported missing in Rosenberg found dead, Texas EquuSearch says

Texas EquuSearch ended the search Saturday morning for a 75-year-old man that was last seen in Rosenberg. Officials said the body of Benito Gutierrez was found in the Brazos River a short time after beginning their search.

Volunteers with Texas Equusearch conducted a search near the Brazos River and U.S. Highway 59.

2. Houston-area will receive influx of COVID-19 vaccine doses this week

The Greater Houston-area is set to receive an influx of over 62,000 COVID-19 vaccines this week, driven by an increase in the number of vaccines provided to the state by the federal government and large allocations to Houston-area providers, state officials announced Friday.

“The increase in vaccine available is due to two factors: a 30 percent increase in the number of Moderna doses being provide to the state by the federal government, and a one-time return of 126,750 doses of the Pfizer vaccine that Texas was required to set aside for the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program,” state health officials said in a release. “The program overestimated the amount of vaccine needed, so doses are being given back to the states.”

3. Biden, Democrats hit gas on push for $15 minimum wage

The Democratic push to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour has emerged as an early flashpoint in the fight for a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, testing President Joe Biden’s ability to bridge Washington’s partisan divides as he pursues his first major legislative victory.

Biden called for a $15 hourly minimum wage during his campaign and has followed through by hitching it to a measure that, among other things, calls for $1,400 stimulus checks and $130 billion to help schools reopen. Biden argues that anyone who holds a full-time job shouldn’t live in poverty, echoing progressives in the Democratic Party who are fully on board with the effort.

4. Watson removes Houston Texans mentions from social media

Watson is in a heated battle with Texans management after demanding a trade request.

Earlier this week, the team said they have “zero interest” in trading Watson, and new coach David Culley said he expects to coach the 3-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

Watson reportedly became upset with the organization due to the process of hiring new General Manager Nick Caserio, which involved controversial team employee Jack Easterby, according to Sports Illustrated.

5. Toys R Us closes last 2 US stores, including location at Galleria mall

The only two Toys R Us stores that opened in November 2019 as part of a small U.S. comeback attempt by the iconic toy chain have now closed.

The Toys R Us store at the Galleria mall in Houston shuttered on Jan. 15, while one at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey, closed on Tuesday, according Tru Kids, a new entity formed when it acquired Toys R Us’ intellectual property during its liquidation in 2018.

