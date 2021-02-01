‘I wish I could hug him one more time.’ Father of 7 dies after weekslong battle with COVID-19

The family of Danny Lopez is mourning his loss. The 57-year-old husband and father of seven died Wednesday after a weeklong battle with COVID-19.

“I wish I could hug him one more time. I wasn’t by his side when he needed me the most,” said Danny’s wife Sabrina Lopez.

Danny Lopez was an engineer and served as a Galena Park police sergeant for 15 years before retiring. He contracted COVID-19 on Dec. 18 and was admitted to the ICU at Memorial Hermann Cypress almost immediately.

“He got really sick. He had a heart attack. He had 13 blood transfusions,” Sabrina Lopez said.

Eventually, Danny Lopez was transported to Memorial Hermann in the Texas Medical Center. His family was unable to see him even in his final days.

“I didn’t get to say goodbye, which breaks my heart,” Sabrina Lopez said.

Sabrina Lopez told KPRC 2 she is a stay at home mom that is trying to figure out how to make ends meet without her husband.

“We were not prepared for this at all. We knew COVID-19 was out there but never did we think it would hit our husband, our dad, our rock,” said Sabrina Lopez.

Danny Lopez leaves behind a wife, seven children ranging in age from 28 to seven, and five grandchildren.

Funeral services for Danny Lopez are scheduled for Wednesday.

Family friends have set up a GoFundme to help the Lopez family with any unexpected expenses.