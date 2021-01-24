Grab your gal pals: Here’s where to Celebrate Galentine’s Day in Houston

Grab your gal pals and get ready to channel your inner Leslie Knope -- Feb. 13, a.k.a. Galentine’s Day, is fast upon us.

You might not find the relatively new holiday, a female friendship-oriented spin on Valentine’s Day, listed on the typical calendar but the annual celebration of sisterhood is real all the same.

Galentine’s Day reps unusual origins: The celebration of sisterhood was spawned by “Parks and Recreation,” the much-beloved NBC sitcom that chronicled the wild and impassioned antics of over-achiever Leslie Knope. In the 16th episode of Season 2, which aired nearly 11 years ago, Leslie organizes a breakfast for her fellow government gal pals and, in true Knope-fashion, showers them with wildly intricate and personalized tokens of her affection — bouquets of hand-crocheted flower pens, mosaic portraits of each guest made from the crushed bottles of their favorite diet soda, and personalized 5,000-word essays of why they’re all so awesome. Leslie describes Galentine’s Day as the best day of the year, adding “It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst,” she said, “plus frittatas.”

From picnicking in the park to buddy films with your besties, here are a few ways to celebrate Galentine’s Day in Houston we’re sure Leslie Knope would approve of.

Celebrate sisterhood with some feel-good buddy films

Need a girl’s night out and a semblance of normalcy during a period of social distancing? Enjoy a blast from the past well-suited for present circumstances -- the old-fashioned drive-in theater -- at Rooftop Cinema Club’s newest Houston location. The new drive-in movie theater officially dubbed the The Drive-In off Navigation is located at 2300 Runnels St. in Houston’s East Downtown Management District, commonly referred to as EaDo. Following a soft opening in December, the venue held its grand opening in January.

The new theater’s February movie lineup features several rom-coms, romance movie and the like sure to pull on your heartstrings, with titles including “Crazy Rich Asians,” Dirty Dancing” Lady and the Tramp,” “Casablanca,” “50 First Dates,” “Romeo + Juliet,” and, of course, the greatest love story ever told, “The Notebook.” In celebration of Galentine’s Day on Feb. 13, the theater will screen two buddy comedies -- “Bridesmaids” at 6:45 p.m. and “Girls Trip” at 9:45 p.m. Tickets are available online.

Tickets range from $26–36 per vehicle, depending on vehicle occupancy. For additional information,visit rooftopcinemaclub.com.

Kick it breakfast style

In the words of Leslie Knope: “Kick it breakfast style, ladies celebrating ladies.” State Fare Kitchen + Bar at both Memorial City and Sugar Land will offer Galentine’s Day Brunch Specials throughout the holiday weekend. Brunch, held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature the usual offerings along with several decadent, Galentine’s Day-themed additions, including red velvet pancakes topped with chocolate covered strawberries, mimosa carafes and rose bubble flights.

Reservations are recommended, but not required. For more information, visit www.statefaretx.com.

Bike with your besties and picnic in the park

The Health Museum will host “Passes, Pedals and a Picnic in the Park” Saturday Feb. 13 through Sunday, Feb. 14. The Valentine’s-Day themed package includes everything you’ll need for an afternoon out with your besties: general admission tickets, a picnic basket (vegetarian and non-vegetarian options available), and BCycle vouchers. The picnic ‘basket,’ a reusable tote, includes lunch, Valentine treats, Perrier water, champagne, a disposable tablecloth, paper plates, and individually wrapped utensils and napkins. For lunch, you can select one of two options:

A charcuterie board for two, including hummus, chicken salad, fresh rolls, crackers and crostinis. Mini cupcakes, assorted chocolates, nuts and chocolate-dipped strawberries.

Or, assorted finger sandwiches for two (chicken salad, tuna salad, and pimento – or – cream cheese and watercress) and a small mixed green salad with lemon vinaigrette. Chocolate-dipped strawberries and mini heart shaped cookies.

Tickets cost $23 per person for members and $31 per person for non-members. Participants must register at least 48 hours before their chosen date. For additional information, visit thehealthmuseum.org.

Sip on tea with your soul sisters and talk all things “Bridgerton”

Indulge in some whimsy transport yourself to the world of “Bridgerton” with an afternoon tea party at Houston’s Hotel Granduca. The luxe, Galleria-area hotel offers English tea service with an Italian twist. Served daily between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., the Granduca high tea menu begins with a glass of prosecco, followed by an assortment of sandwiches, scones and pastries.

Prices range from $48-$85 per person, depending on the tea party meal package selected. Reservations are required. Call (713) 418-1000 to place a reservation. For additional information, visit granducahouston.com.

