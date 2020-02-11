Why you should celebrate Galentine’s Day this year

Valentine’s Day is the perfect holiday to shower your significant other with kisses, chocolates and lots and lots of love, but for those of us who are single, it can be a real drag.

That’s why finding a different way to celebrate all the love in your heart without having a partner is essential.

We’ve all got friends in our lives that we love and cherish, so why not celebrate how much you love them?

That’s where Galentine’s Day comes in.

Though an unofficial holiday, Galentine’s Day was created by Leslie Knope from the hit TV show “Parks and Recreation.”

Knope, played by the iconic Amy Poehler, throws a lunch for all of her gal pals the day before Valentine’s Day so she can celebrate her wonderful female friendships without husbands, boyfriends or partners.

Since the Galentine’s Day episode aired in 2010, the semi-fake holiday has become more and more popular, with groups of women getting together every Feb. 13 to honor lasting friendships.

If you’ve got a group of girlfriends that you’ve been friends with forever, why not have a fun mid-day brunch or movie night filled with popcorn and pizza? Instead of buying boxes of chocolate or flowers, shower your girlfriends with fun gifts that you’d like to get yourself.

There’s no proper way to celebrate Galentine’s Day, so do whatever you and your girl gang like to do.

All that matters is that you’re together and celebrating girl power!

As Shania Twain once said, “Let’s go, girls."