Who killed Imtiyazali Manasyia? Houston Police seeking public’s help identifying a suspect

The Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers are requesting the public’s help in identifying the suspect responsible for the murder of a 54-year-old man who died earlier this month.

According to Crime Stoppers, Imtiyazali Manasyia’s body was found at approximately 9:53 a.m. last Thursday in the 6000 block of Rookin Street.

Officers responded to a person down call at the address and discovered the body of Manasyia with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

Houston Fire Department paramedics responded and pronounced Manasyia deceased at the scene.

Crime Stoppers may reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.

Tips can be reported online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).