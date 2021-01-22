The last Sears in the Houston area is closing permanently

HOUSTON – The Houston area will no longer have a Sears location after this weekend.

A KPRC 2 viewer pointed out the Sears location at Macroplaza Mall in Pasadena, formerly known as Pasadena Town Square, is set to close this Sunday, with yellow “store closing” signs posted all over.

This comes after Sears announced a wave of store closures last year due to bankruptcy.

By the start of 2021, fewer than 100 Sears and KMart stores remain in the U.S., Forbes reported.

The Pasadena store is still listed on the Sears website with hours listed from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Sunday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Only Sears Appliance Repair flagship stores remain in the Houston area, including ones on North Shepherd and Westheimer.