Ex-HPD officer accused in Capitol riot arrested by FBI in Houston

This image was attached to a federal criminal complaint filed Jan. 19, 2021, against Tam Pham, a former Houston police officer.

HOUSTON – Tam Pham, an 18-year veteran of the Houston Police Department, was arrested Wednesday morning after turning himself in to the FBI in Houston in connection with violence at the U.S. Capitol two weeks ago, authorities told KPRC 2.

The FBI confirmed the information on Wednesday. Additional information regarding the charges against him will be posted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia here, the FBI said. All cases are being prosecuted by the Department of Justice in Washington.

KPRC 2 previously reported that Pham tried to delete photos that showed him inside the U.S. Capitol during the riot, according to court documents released Tuesday.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said during remarks last Wednesday that the Houston police officer -- on his own time -- attended the Trump rally in Washington and then “penetrated” the U.S. Capitol.

