Manhunt underway near Porter after three adults, child stabbed

Nathan Carlin is seen in this photo released by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 19, 2021.

PORTER, Texas – A manhunt is underway Tuesday near Porter after three adults and a 9-year-old child were stabbed.

Authorities said they are searching for 36-year-old Nathan Carlin, who is believed to have been involved in the stabbing in the area of East Heritage Oaks Drive and Timber Oaks Lane.

The man was described as barefoot, 6′1″ tall, 190 pounds and wearing a green and blue shirt.

Carlin is considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

All of the victims were taken to various hospitals for treatment and are listed in serious but stable condition, officials said.

This developing story will be updated.