Galveston County officials hope to offer vaccine appointments again soon

A sign directs people to a coronavirus vaccine clinic in Galveston, Texas, in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – Galveston County health officials said they hope to begin offering coronavirus vaccine appointments again after the state designated two agencies in the county as vaccine hubs.

On Saturday, the state named UTMB Health Galveston and the Galveston County Health District as the hubs for the county.

Dr. Philip Keiser, the health authority for Galveston County, said officials are anticipating 5,000 doses to arrive in the county this week. He said preparations are underway to begin offering appointments whenever the shipment is received.

RELATED: Follow the latest vaccine news in our special section

“We are setting up an appointment system so that people for the Health Department can just call in, or, preferably, go to a website and make an appointment, and then come in and get their vaccine at the appointed time,” Keiser said.

Keiser said the appointments will only be available to people who are part of Phase 1B -- 65 and older or those 16 and older with serious health conditions.

The vaccine shipment is expected to arrive either Tuesday or Wednesday.

County officials are providing updates on the vaccine at gchd.org.