Texas designates more coronavirus vaccine hubs in Houston area

HOUSTON – More coronavirus vaccine hubs have been designated in the Houston area.
According to officials at the Department of State Health Services, more than 333,000 first doses of the vaccine are expected to be delivered next week to 260 providers across Texas. Texas is also ordering 500,000 second doses, officials said.
Among those providers are 79 hubs that are aimed at large-scale vaccination efforts.
Previously, the state named three hubs in the Houston area. Health officials released a list Saturday showing several more hubs had been established in the Houston area.
List of Houston-area hubs
Chambers County
- Chambers County Health Department, Anahuac
Fort Bend County
- LHD Fort Bend County Health Department, Rosenberg
Galveston County
- University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital, Galveston
- LHD Galveston County Health District, Texas City
Harris County
- CHI St. Luke’s Health, Houston
- Harris County Public Health, Houston
- Houston Health Department, Houston
- Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Houston
- School of Nursing, Houston
Liberty County
- Emergency Hospital Systems, Cleveland
Montgomery County
- Lone Star Family Health Center, Conroe
Washington County
- Washington County EMS, Brenham
