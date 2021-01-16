Texas designates more coronavirus vaccine hubs in Houston area

HOUSTON – More coronavirus vaccine hubs have been designated in the Houston area.

According to officials at the Department of State Health Services, more than 333,000 first doses of the vaccine are expected to be delivered next week to 260 providers across Texas. Texas is also ordering 500,000 second doses, officials said.

Among those providers are 79 hubs that are aimed at large-scale vaccination efforts.

Previously, the state named three hubs in the Houston area. Health officials released a list Saturday showing several more hubs had been established in the Houston area.

List of Houston-area hubs

Chambers County

Chambers County Health Department, Anahuac

Fort Bend County

LHD Fort Bend County Health Department, Rosenberg

Galveston County

University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital, Galveston

LHD Galveston County Health District, Texas City

Harris County

CHI St. Luke’s Health, Houston

Harris County Public Health, Houston

Houston Health Department, Houston

Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston

Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Houston

School of Nursing, Houston

Liberty County

Emergency Hospital Systems, Cleveland

Montgomery County

Lone Star Family Health Center, Conroe

Washington County

Washington County EMS, Brenham

