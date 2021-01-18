Washington County officials plan to start vaccine appointment process Monday

BRENHAM, Texas – Washington County officials said they plan to start vaccinating people against the coronavirus this week.

The state recently designated Washington County EMS as a vaccine hub.

Kevin Deramus, director of Washington County EMS, said the agency anticipates receiving 2,000 doses this week. He said officials have been preparing for the vaccine’s arrival, testing and retesting things like call center capacity and the administration process.

“(There are) over 20 agencies supporting the plan and a 62-member team that will work 12 hours a day to ensure all vaccines are administered as efficient as humanly possible,” Deramus said.

Deramus said he believes the call center will be able to open at 8 a.m. Monday, with vaccinations possibly starting as early as Tuesday. He said he believes all 2,000 shots will be administered within four days at a drive-thru site set up at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

The appointments will be available to anyone who is eligible to receive the vaccine under the current phases. The call center number is 800-845-8035.