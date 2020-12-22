WATCH LIVE: Galveston County officials provide update on coronavirus restrictions

HOUSTON – Relaxed restrictions are being rolled back this week in some Houston-area counties where coronavirus-related hospitalizations remain high.

According to data from the Department of State Health Services, hospitalizations have been above 15% in Trauma Service Area R. The area includes Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston and Liberty counties in the Houston region.

That mark is important because it triggers stricter provisions of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-32, which was issued in October. Among those tightened restrictions are the stopping of elective surgeries and reducing the capacity of places that could move to higher occupancy rates in October.

Officials in Brazoria, Chambers and Galveston counties have confirmed that reopenings are being rolled back per the governor’s order. KPRC 2 is still trying to reach leaders in Liberty County.

Leaders in Galveston County have scheduled an 11:30 a.m. news conference to discuss the changes. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event when it begins.

A similar change was implemented in the Trauma Service Area that includes Dallas earlier this month.

This is a developing story.