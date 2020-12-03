51ºF

Bars in Dallas-Fort Worth area ordered to close as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

(Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)
DALLAS – Bars in the Dallas-Fort Worth area Thursday are ordered to close and other businesses are ordered to reduce their capacities as the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations continue to rise.

KXAS-TV, an NBC affiliate, reported that Thursday marked the seventh straight day that COVID-19 patients in hospitals was greater than 15%.

That mark is important because it triggers stricter provisions of the Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-32, which was issued in October.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a tweet that once the county’s numbers are updated Thursday, the region will immediately be subject to decreased capacities at all non-essential businesses and other protocols laid out in Abbott’s order.

Harris County, the county in which Houston is located, is in Trauma Service Area Q. According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, TSA Q has a coronavirus hospitalization rate of 10.36% as of Thursday. That is the highest it has been in the past seven days.

