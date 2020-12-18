Attorney Ben Crump renews call for La Marque officer’s firing, body camera footage following independent autopsy in fatal shooting of Joshua Feast

HOUSTON – Civil rights attorney Ben Crump renewed his call for the release of body camera footage in the death of Joshua Feast following the results of an independent autopsy announced Thursday.

Crump has previously called for the firing of a La Marque police officer who has been involved in two fatal shootings. Officer Jose Santos was identified as the officer who shot and killed Joshua Feast during an encounter Dec. 9. Investigators said Feast got out of a vehicle and ran across the street into a driveway when Santos opened fire.

Crump released the following statement:

“Based on what has been confirmed and revealed through the independent autopsy, eliminating any argument that Officer Santos’ actions were proper or even defensible, on behalf of the Feast family we now renew our demand that Officer Jose Santos be fired, charged for the killing of Joshua Feast, and that the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office immediately release the body cam footage from the night of the shooting.”

A news release from Crump’s office said the independent autopsy concluded that Feast died from injuries resulting from a single gunshot to the upper right side of his back.

The news release read further, “The facts revealed by the medical records and autopsy are consistent with the statements of multiple witnesses at the scene of Joshua Feast’s killing and are inconsistent with claims made thus far by law enforcement.”

KPRC 2 has received a partial version of the independent autopsy results, but the station has requested a full copy of the report. As of this writing, we have not received a response.

Crump’s statement comes as Feast’s funeral is held Friday. A visitation and funeral are being held Friday at New Life Church of Texas from 9 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. at 2801 Palmer Highway in Texas City.