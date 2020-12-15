WATCH LIVE: Civil rights attorney Ben Crump calls for firing of La Marque police officer involved in 2 fatal shootings

LA MARQUE, Texas – Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is in the Houston area Tuesday to call for the firing of a La Marque police officer who has been involved in two fatal shootings.

Crump has scheduled a 3 p.m. news conference at a Texas City church to call for the firing of Officer Jose Santos.

Santos was identified as the officer who shot and killed Joshua Feast during an encounter Dec. 9. Investigators said Feast got out of a vehicle and ran across the street into a driveway when Santos opened fire.

Authorities said they are investigating the shooting and that all La Marque police officers wear body cameras.

This was the second fatal shooting in which Santos has been involved. He shot and killed a man during a burglary in 2017. A grand jury declined to indicted Santos in that case.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of Crump’s news conference when it begins.