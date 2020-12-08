Man accused of killing girlfriend’s ex-husband appears in court

HOUSTON – A man is charged with first-degree murder after authorities said he killed a man and fled the scene with a woman and two children, triggering an Amber Alert.

Romanus Robertson, 22, appeared before a magistrate Tuesday at probable cause court in Harris County.

Robertson is accused of killing Artuiro Magee on Monday morning. Investigators said the two men had an ongoing dispute over their relationship with Jasmine Johnson. Johnson is Magee’s ex-wife and Robertson’s current girlfriend, according to detectives.

During the court hearing, more information was revealed about the incident. Prosecutors said a witness told investigators that Robertson approached Magee, asked him, “What’s up?” and then fired two shots at Magee. Prosecutors said Magee never displayed his firearm or threatened Robertson.

According to prosecutors, Robertson admitted shooting Magee three times because he thought Robertson was reaching for a gun but then changed his story and said the lighting was poor and he was unable to clearly see where Magee was reaching.

Prosecutors also said Robertson may have been out on bond for evading in a motor vehicle in Midland County at the time of the shooting.

Robertson is being held in the Harris County Jail $100,000 bond.