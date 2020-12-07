Couple on the run after man fatally shot in north Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – A search is underway for suspects and two children after Harris County sheriff’s deputies said a man was fatally shot by his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend in north Harris County Monday.

Deputies said the shooting happened at Lakeview Apartments in the 16700 block of Ella Boulevard around 1 a.m.

According to investigators, the victim was shot and killed by his ex’s current boyfriend. An altercation took place earlier Sunday evening and then a second altercation took place later on, which deputies said resulted in the deadly shooting.

Deputies said two children were left at the scene, including an 11-year-old girl. Two other children were taken with the man and woman, who fled the scene after the shooting, deputies said. Investigators said another woman was in the residence when the shooting occurred and is cooperating with deputies.

According to HCSO Sgt. Pinkins, it is likely an Amber Alert will be issued due to the children being with the murder suspect. Detectives said they are trying to confirm the exact relationships of the children to the men and woman.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.