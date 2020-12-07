Amber Alert issued for two children missing out of Harris County

HOUSTON – Authorities are asking for the public’s locating two children under the age of 10 who are believed to be in danger, according to the Texas Center for the Missing.

A Houston Regional Amber Alert was issued for DJ, 8, and Kalis, 11 months, who were last seen around 12:30 a.m. Monday on the 16000 block of Ella Blvd, officials said.

DJ is described as a Black child with brown eyes. Authorities believe his full name is Dominic Wilson. Kalis is also Black with dark hair and brown eyes. Officials said they do not know her last name.

Authorities are searching for a Black Cadillac DTS with paper plates, part of which reads 93060.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000.