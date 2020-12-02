5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, Dec. 2

Here are things to know for Wednesday, Dec. 2:

1. Wet Wednesday; A few strong storms possible.

Damp weather will dominate the Wednesday landscape in southeast Texas. A south wind will stream Gulf moisture into the region. That moisture, in combination with instability from a passing low pressure system, will result in showers and embedded thunderstorms for most of the day.

Rain will begin scattered and, generally, to the west of Interstate 45. As the morning wears on, expect a few embedded storms to develop, especially along the coast. There is a small chance that some of Wednesday’s storms will produce strong wind gusts. It is also possible for one or two of the storms to show rotation. That could lead to a weak tornado or two forming during the late morning or afternoon hours. If severe weather does occur, it will likely be along coastal areas

2. Texas Medical Center top health leaders warn not to get lax with the COVID-19 during holidays

Top health leaders with the Texas Medical Center warn with the holidays approaching that it’s critical for people not to get lax with the Coronavirus.

Five TMC leaders had a discussion Wednesday over Zoom focused on alarming trends they said they’ve observed concerning COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations.

“We’re now seeing routinely more than 100 people diagnosed with COVID every day at Houston Methodist, again numbers we had not seen since really the end of July beginning of August,” said Dr. Marc Boom, president and CEO of Houston Methodist Hospital.

3. HISD launching ‘supersites’ to ensure families have food during holidays

The Houston Independent School District is holding several food distribution events in December to ensure families have enough food during the holidays.

The so-called “neighborhood supersites” will be held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 13 locations across the area. Each site will provide a week’s worth of breakfast and lunch for students and each adult in the household. Up to 5,000 turkeys will also be distributed.

4. 68 members of the Texas House call for STAAR exams to be canceled this year

A bipartisan group of 68 Texas House representatives signed a letter calling on the Texas Education Agency to cancel the STAAR exam or at minimum not use student scores to rate schools or districts this year.

The letter, penned by Rep. Diego Bernal, D-San Antonio, asks that the state apply for waivers from the U.S. Department of Education to cancel the standarized test, which is administered to students in third through 12th grade.

5. Spencer Solves It: KPRC 2 viewers in Pearland want answers after high water bills

Our Spencer Solves It team has helped individuals, couples, and families with their most pressing problems. For the first time, KPRC 2′s Bill Spencer is getting answers for hundreds of people -- all at once.

This plea came from KPRC 2 viewers in Pearland. They said they have been getting high water bills for months and they are confused as to why. As Spencer learned, things are so out of sorts and an independent investigation is underway.

